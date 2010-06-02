We are truly a company run by gamers - not a company that publishes games. We play them, we love them, wargames are one of the great things we enjoy in life. Just like you.

We don’t want to be GMT Games, Multiman Publishing, Compass Games, or any other game company you are familiar with. We are here for you, the gamer. We don’t skimp on anything. We make games with only you in mind. We don’t want a warehouse or keep stock. We will only print the orders we receive - with a 20% excess for those of you that spill coffee on your map (I’m looking at you, Paul) and to give away to gamers that don’t have the means to shell out the ducats to buy the game.

We will only make two or three games every two years. Next up is ACSS: Utah: 10 Days in Normandy. But work has also started on Omaha, Market Garden, and Battleaxe for ACSS. But other games on different stuff using new systems has started too. Gettysburg, The War of the Atlantic, and other fun stuff. I just have to live to ninety to make everything I want to make.

And while our games will be old-school, monster games, we are thoroughly and gleefully going to take advantage of the digital age. How-to-play videos, instant contact and rules help, and anything else you, the gamer, tell us you want.

Be part of our community.

Be one of the few, the proud, the Bring it on Games crowd.

Welcome aboard for a great ride.