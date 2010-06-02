Bring it on Games
A Game Company like no other.
What makes us different?
We are truly a company run by gamers - not a company that publishes games. We play them, we love them, wargames are one of the great things we enjoy in life. Just like you.
We don’t want to be GMT Games, Multiman Publishing, Compass Games, or any other game company you are familiar with. We are here for you, the gamer. We don’t skimp on anything. We make games with only you in mind. We don’t want a warehouse or keep stock. We will only print the orders we receive - with a 20% excess for those of you that spill coffee on your map (I’m looking at you, Paul) and to give away to gamers that don’t have the means to shell out the ducats to buy the game.
We will only make two or three games every two years. Next up is ACSS: Utah: 10 Days in Normandy. But work has also started on Omaha, Market Garden, and Battleaxe for ACSS. But other games on different stuff using new systems has started too. Gettysburg, The War of the Atlantic, and other fun stuff. I just have to live to ninety to make everything I want to make.
And while our games will be old-school, monster games, we are thoroughly and gleefully going to take advantage of the digital age. How-to-play videos, instant contact and rules help, and anything else you, the gamer, tell us you want.
Be part of our community.
Be one of the few, the proud, the Bring it on Games crowd.
Welcome aboard for a great ride.
Our First Game: Anzio: A Lost Opportunity
Game One in the Advanced Company Scale System
Yeah. It’s expensive. But look what you get in the box.
This is a lot of stuff. Tell your wife it’s like 10 games in one box (which it actually is). And the “my hobby is cheaper than golf” usually works well.
Two double-sided 8 1/2 x 11 maps
Two double-sided 22”x17” maps
Six double-sided 22”x34” maps
Twenty 5/8th” Countersheets
One Series Rulebook
One Exclusive Rulebook
One Scenarios Book (with 21 scenarios!)
One quick reference rules guide
One Designer’s Handbook (Early orderers exclusive)
Eight Specially Designed 10-sided Dice
Two Specially Designed Morale Check 10-sided Dice
Twenty four single-sided Division Displays
Ten double-sided Scenario Displays
Two Terrain Effects Charts
Two Combat Results Tables
Two general reference chart displays
Two Sequence of Play reference charts
One Game Display
One 6” deep box to hold everything (yes, everything!)
And yes, just to make sure everything is covered, you always get one of these in every game:
And goodies. Lots of extra goodies. I can’t tell you what goodies yet as it depends on the number of orders we get. I can tell you when I described them to a gamer, he said “oh, that’s really cool”. But you’ll know before we go to press.
The first promotion has been fulfilled, how about another? First 50 orders gets these two cool chit cups. This is just an AI rendering but it look sort of like these:
Order two copies. You know, just in case. It’s out of print the minute you get it and you get a vanity counter. Sell the second copy to pay for the upcoming Utah!